Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 25.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.78% to Rs 88.33 crore

Net profit of Brand Concepts declined 25.58% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.78% to Rs 88.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 71.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.88.3371.947.3710.472.744.611.401.320.640.86

