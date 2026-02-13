HCL Technologies partners with Cisco to launch AI-powered Fluid Contact Center solution
HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) announced the launch of an enhanced version of its Fluid Contact Center solution in collaboration with Cisco.
The solution features AI and cloud-enabled capabilities to help enterprises transform customer engagement. It combines Cisco's AI-powered and cloud-based Webex Contact Center platform with HCLTech's expertise in Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) transformation to enable enterprises to adopt AI and GenAI-driven features that enhance service responsiveness and operational efficiency.
The solution includes multilingual virtual agents, conversational IVR, agent-assist tools, analytics, proactive monitoring and industry-specific use cases. Built for flexibility and easy integration, Fluid Contact Center supports guided migration to CCaaS, simplifies technology adoption and provides end-to-end experience assurance to help enterprises significantly improve service delivery and enhance customer satisfaction.
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 1:50 PM IST