Intellect launches Purple Fabric as an Enterprise AI for mid and large sized firms

Intellect Design Arena today announced that Purple Fabric, India's Judgment-Centric full-stack Open Business Impact AI platform, is now available as an Enterprise AI on Tap at Rs 99,500 per month, enabling up to 50 users to deploy and scale Business Impact AI without the traditional infrastructure burden. The move positions reliability-first artificial intelligence as certified, trustworthy, governance-ready institutional infrastructure.

Conceptualised and engineered in India since 2016 by Intellect's dedicated Enterprise AI Research Program, Purple Fabric represents a structural shift in how institutions adopt artificial intelligence. Made in India for the global world, the platform positions our country not merely as a consumer of AI technology, but as a creator of trustworthy enterprise AI infrastructure. Designed for mid-market enterprises, financial institutions, IT services firms, academic ecosystems and government environments, Purple Fabric enables organisations to deploy consequence-aware AI without building large internal AI departments or committing to capital-intensive infrastructure projects.

