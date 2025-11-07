Friday, November 07, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 8.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 8.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Sales rise 26.39% to Rs 97.62 crore

Net profit of Brand Concepts declined 8.95% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.39% to Rs 97.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales97.6277.24 26 OPM %11.2610.68 -PBDT7.275.73 27 PBT2.642.45 8 NP2.342.57 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

