Friday, November 07, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton Greaves slides after Q2 PAT drops 43% YoY to Rs 70 cr

Crompton Greaves slides after Q2 PAT drops 43% YoY to Rs 70 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals slipped 2.91% to Rs 270.35 after the company's standalone net profit fell 43.13% to Rs 70.10 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 123.28 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 1,631.73 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,645.33 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before exceptional items and tax fell 30.47% year-on-year to Rs 114.43 crore in Q2 FY26. The company reported an exceptional item of Rs 20.36 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 130 crore in Q2 FY26, recording a de-growth of 27.9% as compared with Rs 180 crore registered in Q2 FY25.

 

On the segmental front, the ECD business reported a 2% year-on-year decline in revenue to Rs 1,371 crore with an EBIT margin of 10.6% in Q2. The decline was largely on account of adverse weather conditions. Pumps and Small Domestic Appliances (SDA) delivered strong performances, while Fans and Large Domestic Appliances (LDA) offtake continued to remain subdued. Pumps recorded strong growth, led by good solar pump performance, and the order pipeline continues to be robust. The SDA segment continued to grow well, driven by new launches and effective festive campaigns.

The lighting segment reported revenue of Rs 261 crore, up 3.1% year-on-year, with volume growth rebounding to high-teens. B2C growth was driven by ceiling lights and street/floodlight segments, while B2B growth continued with key wins across major projects.

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 350 pts; Nifty Bank, Metal indices turn positive

OnePlus 15 smartphone (Source: OnePlus India)

OnePlus 15 to launch in India with 165Hz display, 7300mAh battery: Details

NSE Nifty 50 threatens to reverse uptrend, can crash up to 1,000 points, caution charts.

Nifty may crash 1,000 pts if it closes below 25,372 today; check strategy

Cars

India's auto sales hit record high in Oct on festive boost, GST reforms

Studds Accessories listing

Studds Accessories lists at 3% discount: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reported revenue of Rs 293 crore, reflecting strong 14% year-on-year growth. EBITDA grew by 21% year-on-year, driven by gross margin improvement. Core categories delivered double-digit growth, supported by sustained volume growth and new product launches. The Idea First Series, a premium range introduced last quarter, gained traction, and premium offerings led to disproportionate growth in e-commerce, modern trade, and regional chain stores.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit fell 43.01% to Rs 71.17 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 124.90 crore in Q2 FY25, while revenue from operations rose 1.02% year-on-year to Rs 1,915.57 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO, said, Despite a challenging environment, our well-diversified product portfolio remained resilient with strong momentum in pumps, small domestic and kitchen appliances. We believe GST 2.0 will act as a structural catalyst to consumption, with benefits percolating to the durables segment in a phased manner.

Despite a challenging environment, our well-diversified product portfolio remained resilient with strong momentum in pumps, small domestic and kitchen appliances. We believe GST 2.0 will act as a structural catalyst to consumption, with benefits percolating to the durables segment in a phased manner.

We remain committed to strengthening the Crompton brand, continued expansion of distribution, focused innovation, enhancing manufacturing capabilities, and investing in our peopleensuring we are wellpositioned to capture future opportunities and sustain long-term growth.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals manufactures and markets a wide spectrum of consumer products, ranging from fans, lamps and luminaries to pumps and household appliances such as water heaters, coolers, mixer grinders and irons.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pricol jumps as Q2 PAT spurts 42% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Pricol jumps as Q2 PAT spurts 42% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Amara Raja Q2 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 302 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.40/share

Amara Raja Q2 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 302 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.40/share

Volumes jump at Cyient Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Cyient Ltd counter

Currency in circulation drops 0.40% on weekly basis

Currency in circulation drops 0.40% on weekly basis

India calls for people-led climate action

India calls for people-led climate action

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon