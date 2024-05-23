Business Standard
Mercantile Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 17.84% to Rs 15.39 crore
Net loss of Mercantile Ventures reported to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.84% to Rs 15.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 15.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.08% to Rs 60.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.3913.06 18 60.3947.15 28 OPM %-17.932.37 -0.137.08 - PBDT-0.722.83 PL 4.4510.61 -58 PBT-0.932.58 PL 3.469.63 -64 NP-1.349.49 PL -4.2615.94 PL
First Published: May 23 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

