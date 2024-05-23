Honasa Consumer reports consolidated net profit of Rs 30.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.46% to Rs 471.09 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 111.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 142.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.61% to Rs 1919.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1492.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Honasa Consumer reported to Rs 30.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 159.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.46% to Rs 471.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 387.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.471.09387.861919.901492.757.03-0.767.141.5349.031.54177.7538.6239.25-6.12147.1313.6630.48-159.97111.78-142.81