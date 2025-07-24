Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO subscribed 63%

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO subscribed 63%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 3.20 crore shares as against 5.11 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Brigade Hotel Ventures received bids for 3,20,21,234 shares as against 5,11,93,987 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (24 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.63 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 July 2025 and it will close on 28 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 85 and 90 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 166 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 759.6 crore. Of the proceeds, Rs 468.14 crore will be used for repayment, prepayment, or redemption (in full or in part) of certain borrowings availed by the company and its material subsidiary, SRP Prosperita Hotel Ventures Limited. An amount of Rs 107.52 crore will be utilized for the purchase of an undivided share of land from the companys promoters (BEL), while the remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

 

Brigade Hotel Ventures (BHVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises (BEL), is a leading hotel owner and developer in South India. The company operates nine hotels with 1,604 keys across key cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru, and GIFT City, in partnership with global hospitality brands such as Marriott, Accor, and IHG. BHVL plans to expand its portfolio with new luxury and upper midscale properties under brands like Grand Hyatt, Fairfield by Marriott, InterContinental, and The Ritz-Carlton, targeting completion between FY28 and FY29.

Ahead of the IPO, Brigade Hotel Ventures on Wednesday, 23 July 2025, raised Rs 324.72 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.60 crore shares at Rs 90 each to 17 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.66 crore and sales of Rs 468.25 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indiqube Spaces IPO subscribed 2.54 times

Indiqube Spaces IPO subscribed 2.54 times

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Net FDI tumbles around 98% in May-25 on YoY basis

Net FDI tumbles around 98% in May-25 on YoY basis

Rupee moves slightly up, USD/INR futures see good gains in intraday moves

Rupee moves slightly up, USD/INR futures see good gains in intraday moves

Thomas Cook facilitates addition of its forex prepaid cards to Google Pay

Thomas Cook facilitates addition of its forex prepaid cards to Google Pay

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon