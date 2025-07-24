Net FDI tumbles around 98% in May-25 on YoY basis

Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 06:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest update that Gross inward FDI amounted to US$ 7.2 billion in May 2025, lower than US$ 8.7 billion in April 2025 and US$8.1 billion in May 2024. Singapore, Mauritius, the UAE and the US together accounted for more than three-fourths of total FDI inflows in May 2025, with manufacturing, financial and computer services being the top recipient sectors. RBI noted that both repatriation of FDI and outward FDI increased on a y-o-y basis. Together, these movements resulted in muted net FDI inflows of US$ 0.04 billion in May 2025, as against US$ 2.2 billion in May 2024, marking a tumble of 98.18%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

