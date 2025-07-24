Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 04:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Infosys, Coforge and Persistent Systems were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 25,082, a premium of 19.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,062.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 157.80 points or 0.63% to 25,062.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.97% to 10.72.

Infosys, Coforge and Persistent Systems were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

