Nifty July futures trade at premium

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 25,082, a premium of 19.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,062.10 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 157.80 points or 0.63% to 25,062.10.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.97% to 10.72.
Infosys, Coforge and Persistent Systems were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.
