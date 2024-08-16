Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.08% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net loss of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.08% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.500.6560.0083.08-0.630.19-0.630.19-0.630.14