Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.08% to Rs 0.50 croreNet loss of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.08% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.500.65 -23 OPM %60.0083.08 -PBDT-0.630.19 PL PBT-0.630.19 PL NP-0.630.14 PL
