Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Sales decline 1.33% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net profit of Brilliant Portfolios declined 7.69% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.33% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.740.75 -1 OPM %79.7384.00 -PBDT0.190.17 12 PBT0.160.17 -6 NP0.120.13 -8

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

