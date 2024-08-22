Britannia Industries Ltd gains for fifth session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5839.85, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.42% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.1% spurt in the Nifty FMCG. Britannia Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5839.85, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. Britannia Industries Ltd has dropped around 1.76% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 63091.9, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46521 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5834.95, down 0.02% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 29.42% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.1% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 64.98 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

