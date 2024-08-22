Dabur India Ltd gains for fifth session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 644.4, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.59% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% gain in NIFTY and a 22.1% gain in the Nifty FMCG. Dabur India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 644.4, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. Dabur India Ltd has dropped around 1.21% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 63091.9, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 644.25, up 1.58% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is up 13.59% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% gain in NIFTY and a 22.1% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 73.18 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

