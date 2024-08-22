Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radico Khaitan Ltd spurts 1.85%, up for fifth straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd spurts 1.85%, up for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 1756.95, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.01% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.1% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.
Radico Khaitan Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1756.95, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has risen around 3.05% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 63091.9, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.05 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 85.83 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

equity markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 220pts, Nifty at 24,830; Bank, Consumer, broader markets gain

amazon

Amazon Mega Furniture Sale 2024: Know about best furniture deals on offer

share market stock market trading

Nifty PSE off its all-time high; what's worrying the investors?

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Wonder Electricals share price climb 7% after announcing 1:10 stock split

Vladimir Putin, putin

Russia's new rule on temporary residency: Who qualifies and how to apply

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon