Bajaj Finserv Ltd spurts 0.37%, gains for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1626.9, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.67% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% jump in NIFTY and a 17.86% jump in the Nifty Financial Services. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1626.9, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has gained around 0.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23143.65, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1628.65, up 0.35% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up 10.67% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% jump in NIFTY and a 17.86% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 184.64 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

