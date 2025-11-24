Monday, November 24, 2025 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
British Pound net speculative shorts fall

British Pound net speculative shorts fall

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Large currency speculators continue to stay net short in the Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 4476 contracts in the data reported through October 7, 2025. This was a weekly plunge of 4418 net short contracts.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

