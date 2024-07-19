Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Broad flare-up in vegetable prices concerns overall disinflation that had been underway: RBI Bulletin

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Global economic activity appears to be strengthening across advanced economies (AEs) and emerging market economies (EMEs) and global trade in goods and services is gathering momentum, according to RBI's July Bulletin. Monetary policy divergence is setting the tone for global economic developments. In India, the second quarter of 2024-25 has begun with signs of quickening momentum in the economy. The improvement in the outlook for agriculture and the revival of rural spending have turned out to be the bright spots in the evolution of demand conditions. Consumer price inflation ticked up in June 2024 after three consecutive months of moderation as a broad flare-up in vegetables prices halted the overall disinflation that had been underway.
Food prices are clearly dominating the behaviour of headline inflation and households inflation expectations, undermining the gains of lowering core and fuel inflation through a combination of monetary policy and supply management, RBI noted. While households current perception of inflation has been moderating, this is not being reflected in their three months ahead and one year ahead expectations which remain elevated. The accumulation of food price pressures threatens the outlook for inflation in the form of spillovers to wages, rents and expectations. In the words of Governor Shaktikanta Das, monetary policy remains squarely focused on price stability to effectively anchor inflation expectations and provide the required foundation for sustained growth over a period of time
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty MidCap, SmallCap indices break 20-DMA support; can fall another 9%

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex declines 350 pts, Mid, SmallCap indices fall 2%

Too late for talks: Bangladesh students demand action; death toll hits 25

LIVE news updates: Massive earthquake of 7.3 magnitude strikes Antofagasta in Chile

Infosys stock best IT bet post Q1, say analysts; target price increased

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHUL Q1 PreviewDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon