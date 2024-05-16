Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares in demand

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

At 10:28 ST the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 6.61 points or 0.01% to 72,970.81. The Nifty 50 index lost 18.70 points or 0.08% to 22,181.85.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.75% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.73%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,122 shares rose and 1,309 shares fell. A total of 159 shares were unchanged.

Results Today:

Mahindra and Mahindra (down 0.18%), GAIL (India) (up 0.20%), Vodafone Idea (up 1.29%), Biocon (down 1.32%), Container Corporation of India (up 0.80%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.55%), Endurance Technologies (down1.06%), Hindustan Aeronautics (up 1.25%), Infibeam Avenues (down 0.37%), Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (0.85%), Info Edge (India) (up 0.07%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering (up 2.19%), Triveni Turbine (up 2.97%), and Wonderla Holidays (1.02%) will announce their quarterly earnings later in the day.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index added 1.01% to 974.75. The index jumped 4.22% in the four trading sessions.

Oberoi Realty (up 7.04%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.84%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 1.61%), DLF (up 1.35%), Sunteck Realty (up 1.26%), Godrej Properties (up 1.05%), Sobha (up 0.95%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.64%) and Macrotech Developers (up 0.46%) edged lower.

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.15%) slipped.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Indian Energy Exchange gained 1.58% after the companys consolidated net profit rose 9.45% to Rs 96.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 121.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

CMS Info Systems rallied 2.52% after the companys consolidated net profit rose 14.38% to Rs 91.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.06% to Rs 627.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 501.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

JK Cement added 0.64%. The company re-appointed Raghavpat Singhania as Managing Director for a five-year term starting June 17, 2025.

PSP Projects jumped 5.13% after the company settled a dispute with Surat Diamond Bourse, agreeing to a phased payment of Rs 170 crore to complete the Rs 1,960 crore project.

