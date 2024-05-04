Sales decline 3.02% to Rs 18.32 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 9.85% to Rs 24.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.52% to Rs 79.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts rose 35.34% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.02% to Rs 18.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.18.3218.8979.3376.6324.4520.8634.3038.487.235.4736.3934.686.554.8833.7932.444.943.6524.7622.54