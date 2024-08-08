Brookfield India Real Estate Trust standalone net profit rises 48.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 70.47% to Rs 127.41 crore

Net profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust rose 48.72% to Rs 104.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 70.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 70.47% to Rs 127.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.127.4174.7496.5895.06106.1871.05106.1871.05104.5270.28