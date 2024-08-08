Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit declines 16.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 81.12% to Rs 932.13 croreNet profit of Gokaldas Exports declined 16.50% to Rs 27.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 81.12% to Rs 932.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 514.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales932.13514.65 81 OPM %8.0411.70 -PBDT63.7762.26 2 PBT36.1043.18 -16 NP27.1832.55 -16
