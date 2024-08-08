Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 17.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.14% to Rs 179.95 croreNet profit of Neogen Chemicals rose 17.64% to Rs 11.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.14% to Rs 179.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 164.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales179.95164.88 9 OPM %17.1217.02 -PBDT22.5719.11 18 PBT15.7613.63 16 NP11.479.75 18
