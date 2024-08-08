Business Standard
CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 16.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 18.82% to Rs 78.92 crore
Net profit of CARE Ratings rose 16.40% to Rs 20.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.82% to Rs 78.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales78.9266.42 19 OPM %27.6526.86 -PBDT33.2328.99 15 PBT30.4326.41 15 NP20.7317.81 16
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

