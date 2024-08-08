Silly Monks Entertainment reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.19% to Rs 5.96 crore

Silly Monks Entertainment reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.19% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.965.892.01-0.340.18-0.010.07-0.160-0.13