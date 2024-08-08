Silly Monks Entertainment reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.19% to Rs 5.96 croreSilly Monks Entertainment reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.19% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.965.89 1 OPM %2.01-0.34 -PBDT0.18-0.01 LP PBT0.07-0.16 LP NP0-0.13 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content