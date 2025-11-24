Monday, November 24, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE announces reshuffle across indices

BSE announces reshuffle across indices

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

BSE Index Services, formerly Asia Index, on 21 November 2025 announced a series of changes to its major indices as part of the latest reconstitution exercise.

The revisions will take effect at the start of trading on Monday, 22 December 2025, and Friday, 26 December 2025.

InterGlobe Aviation (+0.30%) will enter the BSE Sensex, replacing Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (-1.34%).

In the BSE 100 index, IDFC First Bank (+0.09%) will be added while Adani Green Energy (-0.82%) will be removed. Max Healthcare Institute (-1.24%) will join the BSE Sensex 50, taking the place of IndusInd Bank (+0.60%).

The BSE Sensex Next 50 will see a reshuffle, with IndusInd Bank and IDFC First Bank being added, while Max Healthcare Institute and Adani Green Energy will be dropped.

 

The BSE Bankex index will undergo multiple additions effective 26 December 2025. Canara Bank (+1.54%), AU Small Finance Bank (+0.76%), Punjab National Bank (+0.29%) and Union Bank of India (+0.73%) will all join the index, marking an expansion of the banking universe tracked by the benchmark.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RMC Switchgears bags construction contract from Rajasthan's power transmission entity RRVPNL

RMC Switchgears bags construction contract from Rajasthan's power transmission entity RRVPNL

IT stocks rally as Fed rate-cut hopes lift sentiment

IT stocks rally as Fed rate-cut hopes lift sentiment

Nifty above 26,100 level; IT shares advance

Nifty above 26,100 level; IT shares advance

India's forex reserves rise by $5.54 billion to $692.57 billion

India's forex reserves rise by $5.54 billion to $692.57 billion

Shilpa Medicare receives eight USFDA observations for Jadcherla facility

Shilpa Medicare receives eight USFDA observations for Jadcherla facility

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon