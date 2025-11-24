Monday, November 24, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves rise by $5.54 billion to $692.57 billion

India's forex reserves rise by $5.54 billion to $692.57 billion

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Indias foreign exchange reserves recorded a strong rise for the week ended 14 November, increasing by USD 5.543 billion to reach USD 692.576 billion, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

The surge in the countrys reserves this week was driven largely by a steep jump in the value of gold holdings. Gold reserves rose by USD 5.327 billion, taking the total to USD 106.857 billion.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of Indias reserves, saw a modest rise of USD 152 million, bringing the total to USD 562.29 billion.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) are up by USD 56 million to USD 18.65 billion. The reserve position in the IMF is Higher by USD 8 million, reaching USD 4.779 billion.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for equities; US & Ukraine agree on new peace framework

GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for equities; US & Ukraine agree on new peace framework

Sharpline Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sharpline Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers consolidated net profit rises 22.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers consolidated net profit rises 22.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Citygold Credit Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Citygold Credit Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Debock Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Debock Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon