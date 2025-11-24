Monday, November 24, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RMC Switchgears bags construction contract from Rajasthan's power transmission entity RRVPNL

RMC Switchgears bags construction contract from Rajasthan's power transmission entity RRVPNL

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

RMC Switchgears announced that it has received a letter of intent (LOI) from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RRVPNL) for the construction of a grid sub-station (GSS) in Rajasthan.

The scope of the project requires the company to complete the construction of the new 132 kV GSS at Kalyanpur (Pachpadra), Distt-Balotra.

The work will be executed on a supply, erection, testing, and commissioning (ETC) basis, encompassing all associated lines and bays.

This includes the supply of all necessary equipment and materials, comprehensive erection work (including civil works), and final testing and commissioning.

The total value of this contract is Rs 42.23 crore. The project has to executed within a period of 18 months.

 

Also Read

Natco Pharma share price

Natco Pharma shares drop as Chennai plant receives USFDA observations

bank, banks

City Union Bank opens 3 new branches in Tamil Nadu, stock gains 4%; details

share market stock market trading

Bigbloc Construction up 3% as arm commissions 0.7 MW rooftop solar facility

Congress, Congress flag

Congress takes swipe at PM Modi over rupee's 'free fall' against dollar

Stock market nifty Sensex

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty above 26,100; IT, bank shares gain

RMC Switchgears is primarily engaged in the business of switchgear engineering and ECI contracts for the power distribution/transmission sector.

The companys net profit surged 87.9% year-on-year to Rs 19.15 crore, while revenue from operations more than doubledrising 130.1% to Rs 241.09 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.

The scrip fell 2.18% to currently trade at Rs 544 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IT stocks rally as Fed rate-cut hopes lift sentiment

IT stocks rally as Fed rate-cut hopes lift sentiment

Nifty above 26,100 level; IT shares advance

Nifty above 26,100 level; IT shares advance

India's forex reserves rise by $5.54 billion to $692.57 billion

India's forex reserves rise by $5.54 billion to $692.57 billion

Shilpa Medicare receives eight USFDA observations for Jadcherla facility

Shilpa Medicare receives eight USFDA observations for Jadcherla facility

Lupin slides after USFDA inspects Goa facility

Lupin slides after USFDA inspects Goa facility

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon