Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI holds meeting with stakeholders in UPI ecosystem, aims to scale up UPI infrastructure

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India held a meeting today with the major stakeholders in the UPI ecosystem viz. Banks, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Third Party Application Providers and Technology Service Providers to discuss potential strategies for further expanding the reach of UPI. There were wide ranging discussions on various aspects to widen and deepen the adoption and usage of UPI. The stakeholders shared their valuable inputs and suggestions, covering three broad areas. These included strategies for scaling up of UPI infrastructure and expanding products portfolio, challenges being encountered by the ecosystem and innovative solutions for addressing the same, and innovative ideas to integrate potential users into the digital payments ecosystem. The various suggestions received will be examined and suitable action will be initiated in due course by the Reserve Bank.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGoogle Digital Wallet for AndroidIndia FY25 GrowthPM Modi in TelanganaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon