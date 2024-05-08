RBI holds meeting with stakeholders in UPI ecosystem, aims to scale up UPI infrastructure

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India held a meeting today with the major stakeholders in the UPI ecosystem viz. Banks, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Third Party Application Providers and Technology Service Providers to discuss potential strategies for further expanding the reach of UPI. There were wide ranging discussions on various aspects to widen and deepen the adoption and usage of UPI. The stakeholders shared their valuable inputs and suggestions, covering three broad areas. These included strategies for scaling up of UPI infrastructure and expanding products portfolio, challenges being encountered by the ecosystem and innovative solutions for addressing the same, and innovative ideas to integrate potential users into the digital payments ecosystem. The various suggestions received will be examined and suitable action will be initiated in due course by the Reserve Bank.