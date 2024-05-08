Singapore Market falls 1.08%

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index fell 35.51 points, or 1.08% to 3,264.53 after trading between 3,256.16 and 3,290.16. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers with 320 to 253, with 1.04 billion securities worth S$1.25 billion changed hands.
The biggest gainer on the STI was Venture Manufacturing , up 2.75% to S$13.80. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was the worst performer on the STI for the day, down 3.58% to S$13.75.
Banking stocks ended the day lower, with DBS Group Holdings falling 0.61% to S$35.71 and United Overseas Bank erasing 2.2% at S$29.88, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell 3.58% at S$13.75.
