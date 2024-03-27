BSE introduces optional T+0 settlement for 25 stocks

The Indian stock market currently operates under a T+1 settlement cycle, meaning trades reflect in investor accounts one business day after execution. The T+0 system promises faster access to funds and potentially reduces settlement risks for participants.

However, the T+0 option is currently available only for a select group of 25 stocks and for trades executed within a specific window between 9:15 am and 1:30 pm IST. To prevent market disruptions arising from price discrepancies, trades under T+0 will be subject to a price band of 100 basis points above or below the prices observed under the traditional T+1 cycle.

List of T+0 Eligible Stocks: Ambuja Cements, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Birlasoft, Cipla, Coforge, Divis Laboratories, Hindalco Industries, Indian Hotels Co., JSW Steel, LIC Housing Finance, LTIMindtree, MRF, Nestle India, NMDC, ONGC, Petronet LNG, Samvardhana Motherson International, State Bank of India, Tata Communications, Trent, Union Bank of India, Vedanta.

BSE is introducing an optional T+0 settlement cycle for select stocks. This new system, which begins on 28 March 2024, allows participants to choose same-day settlement for trades in 25 designated equities.