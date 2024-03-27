Volumes jump at Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd counter

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd saw volume of 1.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2966 shares

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 March 2024.

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd saw volume of 1.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2966 shares. The stock increased 11.60% to Rs.16,118.10. Volumes stood at 2624 shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 87.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.91 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.28% to Rs.405.35. Volumes stood at 1.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd registered volume of 200.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.97 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.72% to Rs.1,704.55. Volumes stood at 7.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd witnessed volume of 31.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.42% to Rs.179.85. Volumes stood at 1.19 lakh shares in the last session.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd witnessed volume of 5.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87605 shares. The stock dropped 1.34% to Rs.1,820.00. Volumes stood at 65485 shares in the last session.

