BSE Ltd gains for third consecutive session

BSE Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3115, up 4.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 25984.15. The Sensex is at 84465.17, up 0.48%. BSE Ltd has risen around 11.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which BSE Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28154.05, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 124.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3141.2, up 4.85% on the day. BSE Ltd is up 80.16% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.25% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 72.91 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

