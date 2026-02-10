Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants receives LoA from Central Railway

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants receives LoA from Central Railway

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has recently received Letter of Acceptance from Central Railway for updating, reconciling, certification and computerization of land plan of Pune- Miraj doubling work for handing over updated land map to open line Pune division in connection with Pune - Miraj doubling project. The total order value of the project is Rs. 5.89 crore. This is a significant development, and it is expected to positively impact the business operations of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NRB Bearings spurts after Q3 PAT climb 34% YoY to Rs 29 cr

NRB Bearings spurts after Q3 PAT climb 34% YoY to Rs 29 cr

Larsen & Toubro secures road development contract in Dubai

Larsen & Toubro secures road development contract in Dubai

L&T gains on bagging 'significant' road development contract in Dubai

L&T gains on bagging 'significant' road development contract in Dubai

Stanley Lifestyles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Stanley Lifestyles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

KPI Green bags 300 MWac / 405 MWdc renewable power project from Adani Group

KPI Green bags 300 MWac / 405 MWdc renewable power project from Adani Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateRedmi Note 15 Pro Plus ReviewBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance