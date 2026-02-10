Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants receives LoA from Central Railway
Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has recently received Letter of Acceptance from Central Railway for updating, reconciling, certification and computerization of land plan of Pune- Miraj doubling work for handing over updated land map to open line Pune division in connection with Pune - Miraj doubling project. The total order value of the project is Rs. 5.89 crore. This is a significant development, and it is expected to positively impact the business operations of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 1:31 PM IST