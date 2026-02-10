Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Larsen & Toubro secures road development contract in Dubai

Larsen & Toubro secures road development contract in Dubai

Feb 10 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

The Transportation Infrastructure business vertical of L&T has secured a significant contract for the improvement of Latifa Bint Hamdan Street in Dubai, UAE. The order pertains to the Phase-1 of the road development initiative undertaken by the UAE authorities. As per the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The scope of the project includes upgrading the existing road corridor stretching from Emirates Road (E611) to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311). The work involves widening the current two-lane dual carriageway into a four-lane dual carriageway in each direction to enhance network capacity and ease traffic flow.

 

A significant feature of the project will be the construction of a major structural interchange at E311, designed to enable seamless traffic movement across all directions.

Beyond the interchange, the corridor will be extended with a new four-lane dual carriageway along Latifa Bint Hamdan Street. The development also includes a dedicated interchange to facilitate U-turn movements and provide improved access to developments located on both sides of the corridor. The project is scheduled to be completed in 36 months.

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

