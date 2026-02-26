Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE Ltd spurts 1.11%, up for third straight session

BSE Ltd spurts 1.11%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

BSE Ltd is quoting at Rs 2803.4, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.91% in last one year as compared to a 12.9% gain in NIFTY and a 21.92% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

BSE Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2803.4, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 25452.6. The Sensex is at 82117.03, down 0.19%. BSE Ltd has added around 1.53% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which BSE Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28339.65, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2807.4, up 0.71% on the day. BSE Ltd is up 62.91% in last one year as compared to a 12.9% gain in NIFTY and a 21.92% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 58.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

