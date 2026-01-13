Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE, NSE to remain closed on Thursday due to Maharashtra civic polls

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
Trading on Indian stock exchanges will remain suspended on Thursday, 15 January 2026, as the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange stay closed in view of the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections. The closure will apply across equity, derivatives and commodity segments.

Contracts scheduled to expire on January 15 will be settled a day earlier, in line with exchange norms. The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday to facilitate voting across 29 municipal corporations, which has also led to the shutdown of banking and clearing operations in the state. Settlement holidays are typically announced during elections or major public events when normal banking services are disrupted, and most banks are expected to remain closed on the day.

 

With this addition, Indian stock exchanges will be shut for 16 days in 2026, excluding regular weekend holidays. January 26 will be the second market holiday this month.

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

