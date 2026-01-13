Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T bags 'significant' order for Transportation Infrastructure biz

L&T bags 'significant' order for Transportation Infrastructure biz

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said its transportation infrastructure business vertical has secured a significant order for an arterial cable-stayed bridge over the Muri Ganga river in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

As per L&Ts internal classification, the contract falls under the significant category, with an estimated value in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The scope of work includes construction of a 2+2 lane, 3.2-km extradosed cable-stayed bridge with a maximum span of 177 meters, along with a 0.9-km approach road on the Kakdwip side and a 0.65-km approach road on the Sagar Island side. The bridge will be equipped with advanced traffic management systems, a bridge health monitoring system, architectural bridge lighting, and hybrid street lighting, along with all essential road furniture.

 

The bridge will provide direct, all-weather connectivity to Sagar Island, which currently depends on ferry services that are often disrupted during adverse weather conditions. It is expected to benefit over two lakh residents of the island by improving mobility, healthcare access, and economic prospects.

The project will also boost pilgrimage by ensuring safe and convenient travel for millions of devotees from across India to the annual Ganga Sagar Mela, the second-largest religious congregation after the Kumbh Mela.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. The company reported a 15.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.09 crore on a 10.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67,983.53 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose 0.01% to currently trade at Rs 4,045.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Union Budget 2026-27 to be presented on February 1

Union Budget 2026-27 to be presented on February 1

NLC India gains after board nod to list NLC India Renewables

NLC India gains after board nod to list NLC India Renewables

Volumes soar at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd counter

Barometers pare early losses; Nifty trades above 25,800 level

Barometers pare early losses; Nifty trades above 25,800 level

NBCC arm signs MoU with BEL for healthcare collaboration

NBCC arm signs MoU with BEL for healthcare collaboration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyLohri School HolidayQ3 Result TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayApple Google Gemini DealIMD Cold Wave Read WarningTrump Iran Tariffs Sanctions