L&T bags 'significant' order for Transportation Infrastructure biz

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said its transportation infrastructure business vertical has secured a significant order for an arterial cable-stayed bridge over the Muri Ganga river in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

As per L&Ts internal classification, the contract falls under the significant category, with an estimated value in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The scope of work includes construction of a 2+2 lane, 3.2-km extradosed cable-stayed bridge with a maximum span of 177 meters, along with a 0.9-km approach road on the Kakdwip side and a 0.65-km approach road on the Sagar Island side. The bridge will be equipped with advanced traffic management systems, a bridge health monitoring system, architectural bridge lighting, and hybrid street lighting, along with all essential road furniture.

The bridge will provide direct, all-weather connectivity to Sagar Island, which currently depends on ferry services that are often disrupted during adverse weather conditions. It is expected to benefit over two lakh residents of the island by improving mobility, healthcare access, and economic prospects.

The project will also boost pilgrimage by ensuring safe and convenient travel for millions of devotees from across India to the annual Ganga Sagar Mela, the second-largest religious congregation after the Kumbh Mela.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. The company reported a 15.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.09 crore on a 10.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67,983.53 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose 0.01% to currently trade at Rs 4,045.35 on the BSE.

