BSE SME G V Electricals sparks a bright debut

G V Electricals traded at Rs 160.10 on the BSE, representing a 23.15% premium to its issue price of Rs 130.

The scrip was listed at Rs 158, marking an 21.54% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 1.33% upper circuit over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 165.90 and a low of Rs 154. About 14.57 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE.

G V Electricals' IPO was subscribed 149.31 times. The issue opened for bidding on 31 July 2026 and it closed on 7 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was Rs 123 to Rs 130 per equity share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 30 lakh shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.50 lakh shares by existing shareholders.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds towards repayment of a portion of certain borrowings availed by the company, funding its working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, G V Electricals on 30 July 2026, raised Rs 11.54 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.88 lakh shares at Rs 130 per share to 5 anchor investor.

G V Electricals is an electrical distribution infrastructure service provider offering operations, maintenance and support services mainly to electricity distribution utilities in India. Its business spans network O&M, electrical infrastructure and network development, and metering and meter management services. The company maintains distribution systems across 33 kV, 11 kV and low-tension networks, including substations, lines and related infrastructure, supported by technical field staff for inspections and fault rectification. As of 30 June 2026, its order book comprised 34 ongoing projects with a total value of approximately Rs 553.70 crore. As of 31 May 2026, the company had 4,473 employees, including 4,332 permanent employees and 141 contract workers deployed across its offices and project sites.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 156.41 crore and net profit of Rs 10.46 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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