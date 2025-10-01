Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Praruh Technologies logs on quietly with flat listing

BSE SME Praruh Technologies logs on quietly with flat listing

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Shares of Praruh Technologies was trading at Rs 63.50 on the BSE, a premium of 0.79% compared with the issue price of Rs 63.

The scrip was listed at Rs 63, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The counter hit a high of Rs 64 and a low of Rs 63. About 5.88 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Praruh Technologies' IPO was subscribed 1.20 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2025 and it closed on 26 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 60 to Rs 63 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of of 37,30,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment of certain borrowings, unidentified acquisitions in india, funding of working capital requirement of the company and for general corporate purposes.

Praruh Technologies is an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) system integration and digital transformation solutions provider. It offers hardware, software, data centers, networking, security, and audio-video solutions. Its services include system integration, IT consultancy for cloud, risk, and disaster recovery, security solutions with OEM partnerships, and networking solutions such as LAN/WAN design, video conferencing, and data center deployments. As of 31 August 2025, the company had 61 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 61.88 crore and net profit of Rs 6.79 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Justo Realfintech maps out a subdued debut

BSE SME Justo Realfintech maps out a subdued debut

BSE SME Systematic Industries plugs into market with steady listing

BSE SME Systematic Industries plugs into market with steady listing

BSE SME Solvex Edibles cooks up losses on listing day

BSE SME Solvex Edibles cooks up losses on listing day

HCL Technologies Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon