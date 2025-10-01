HCL Technologies Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1383.9, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.19% in last one year as compared to a 1.9% slide in NIFTY and a 19.27% fall in the Nifty IT index.
HCL Technologies Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1383.9, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 24771.3. The Sensex is at 80812.75, up 0.68%.HCL Technologies Ltd has eased around 5.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33655.1, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.63 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1381.7, down 0.07% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd tumbled 22.19% in last one year as compared to a 1.9% slide in NIFTY and a 19.27% fall in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 29.65 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
