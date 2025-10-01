Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dabur India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 490.05, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 15.54% in last one year as compared to a 1.9% slide in NIFTY and a 14.77% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 490.05, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 24771.3. The Sensex is at 80812.75, up 0.68%.Dabur India Ltd has eased around 10.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54710.7, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.39 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 493.4, down 0.22% on the day. Dabur India Ltd tumbled 15.54% in last one year as compared to a 1.9% slide in NIFTY and a 14.77% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 62.01 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BIS says trading in OTC FX markets hit $9.6 trillion per day

BIS says trading in OTC FX markets hit $9.6 trillion per day

VST Tillers rises on reporting 35% YoY sales growth in September 2025

VST Tillers rises on reporting 35% YoY sales growth in September 2025

Wockhardt submits NDA to USFDA for Zidebactam-Cefepime injection

Wockhardt submits NDA to USFDA for Zidebactam-Cefepime injection

Hyundai Motor clocks total auto sales of 70,347 units in Sept'25

Hyundai Motor clocks total auto sales of 70,347 units in Sept'25

Bank of India soars 1%

Bank of India soars 1%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon