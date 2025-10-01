Dabur India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 490.05, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 15.54% in last one year as compared to a 1.9% slide in NIFTY and a 14.77% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
Dabur India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 490.05, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 24771.3. The Sensex is at 80812.75, up 0.68%.Dabur India Ltd has eased around 10.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54710.7, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.39 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 493.4, down 0.22% on the day. Dabur India Ltd tumbled 15.54% in last one year as compared to a 1.9% slide in NIFTY and a 14.77% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 62.01 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
