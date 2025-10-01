Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Justo Realfintech maps out a subdued debut

BSE SME Justo Realfintech maps out a subdued debut

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Shares of Justo Realfintech was trading at Rs 124 on the BSE, a discount of 2.36% compared with the issue price of Rs 127.

The scrip was listed at Rs 126.90, a discount of 0.08% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 2.29% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 126.90 and a low of Rs 121.10. About 15.31 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Justo Realfintech's IPO was subscribed 4.32 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2025 and it closed on 26 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 120 to 127 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 49,61,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for utilization towards working capital requirements of the company, funding investment in IT infrastructure and development of technological platform, repayment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Justo Realfintech on 23 September 2025, raised Rs 17.90 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 14.10 lakh shares at Rs 127 each to 11 anchor investors.

Maharashtra-based Justo Realfintech is a real estate mandate company operating in Pune, MMR, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Kolhapur. It offers project pricing, sizing strategies, and product delivery support. The company has a strong presence in Pune and is expanding in Mumbai. Its platform streamlines project onboarding, customer engagement, and sales using data-driven insights to improve conversion rates for developer partners. As of 31 August 2025, the company had a total of 331 employees across various departments.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 81.35 crore and net profit of Rs 15.21 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

