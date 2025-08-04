Monday, August 04, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Umiya Mobile dials up a steady start on D-Street

BSE SME Umiya Mobile dials up a steady start on D-Street

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Shares of Umiya Mobile was trading at Rs 68.50 on the BSE, a premium of 3.79% compared with the issue price of Rs 66.

The scrip was listed at Rs 69, a premium of 4.55% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 0.72% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 70 and a low of Rs 66. About 20.52 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Umiya Mobile's IPO was subscribed 2.48 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 July 2025 and it closed on 30 July 2025. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 66 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 37,70,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.49% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for the repayment or prepayment, in whole or in part, of borrowings obtained from banks and financial institutions, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Bajaj Auto, bike, KTM

Here's what brokerages expect from Bajaj Auto ahead of Q1 results on Aug 6

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 230 pts, Nifty tests 24,600; Metal, Auto index up 1%

Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19: What to expect from Salman Khan's new season? Know more

BGMI

BGMI releases August 4 redeem codes: How to win 'Cobalt Storm Backpack'

Malaysia

Trump tariffs jolt Malaysia, disrupting solar exports, China trade ties

Umiya Mobile is a player in the multi-brand retail sector, specializing in the sale of smartphones, mobile accessories, consumer durable electronic products, etc. Over the years, the company has built a reputation as a trusted retailer offering a wide array of products from some of the global brands. Its product range includes the latest smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, Google Pixel, Infinix etc. It also offers consumer electronics, such as smart TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, coolers, and more, from brands like Sony, LG, Panasonic, Godrej, and others. As of 31 March 2025, the company had around 127 employees on a payroll basis.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 601.16 crore and net profit of Rs 5.66 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shakti Pumps slumps as Q1 PAT slides 12% QoQ to Rs 97 cr

Shakti Pumps slumps as Q1 PAT slides 12% QoQ to Rs 97 cr

BSE SME Repono hits a speed bump on debut

BSE SME Repono hits a speed bump on debut

Vishnu Chemicals tumbles after Q1 PAT slumps 6% QoQ to Rs 32 cr

Vishnu Chemicals tumbles after Q1 PAT slumps 6% QoQ to Rs 32 cr

Larsen & Toubro wins order for BESS-Integrated Solar Plant in Bihar

Larsen & Toubro wins order for BESS-Integrated Solar Plant in Bihar

NIBE secures order from Elbit Systems

NIBE secures order from Elbit Systems

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon