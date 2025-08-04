Monday, August 04, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE SME Repono hits a speed bump on debut

BSE SME Repono hits a speed bump on debut

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Shares of Repono was trading at Rs 87.10 on the BSE, a discount of 9.27% compared with the issue price of Rs 96.

The scrip was listed at Rs 89.99, a discount of 6.26% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 3.22% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 89.99 and a low of Rs 85.50. About 7.38 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Repono's IPO was subscribed 60.53 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 July 2025 and it closed on 30 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 91 to 96 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 27,79,200 shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards purchase of Forklift, hand pallet trolley and reach stacker, funding of capital expenditure requirements of company towards set up of warehouse packing system, funding towards the development of software for warehouse management, funding the working capital requirements of company and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Repono on 28 July 2025, raised Rs 76.03 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7.92 lakh shares at Rs 96 per share to 7 anchor investor.

Repono is a warehousing and logistics company in India, specializing in storage solutions for the oil and petrochemical sectors. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including warehousing, secondary transportation, and logistics support, catering to industries such as petrochemicals, oil & gas, lube oil, and specialty chemicals. It provides services across the oil value chain, including O&M of crude oil terminals, handling petrochemicals, diesel, ATF, ethanol, and managing warehousing for public sector and energy industry clients. As of 30 April 2025, the company had 539 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 5,111.54 crore and net profit of Rs 514.90 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

