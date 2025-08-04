Monday, August 04, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NIBE secures order from Elbit Systems

NIBE secures order from Elbit Systems

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

To supply 70mm Guided Advanced Tactical Rockets

NIBE has secured a significant order from Elbit Systems, Israel's globally renowned defense technology firm, to manufacture and supply the parts of 70mm class air-to-surface rockets, also known as the Guided Advanced Tactical Rocket (GATR).

This advanced rocket combines precision strike capabilities (up to 10 km), with capacity to intercept moving targets of up to 100 kmph and sophisticated semi-active, laser guidance systems, for unmatched accuracy. The Guided Advanced Tactical Rocket is compatible and can be integrated into multiple attack helicopters around the world like AH-64 Apache and HAL Rudra. GATR can deliver 16 Kg of warhead with penetration of up to 200mm in reinforced concrete. Overall, it is a cost-effective, high-precision solution for tactical air operations and medium-strike missions.

 

With this deal, India will produce a sophisticated rocket of this caliber for the first time, which is significant for both NIBE Limited and the country's changing defense environment. The deal emphasizes NIBE Limited's rising prominence as a reliable international defense partner and India's expanding contribution to high-end defense production.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

