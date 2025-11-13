Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cabinet approves Export Promotion Mission, priority support to be extended to sectors impacted by tariff escalations

Cabinet approves Export Promotion Mission, priority support to be extended to sectors impacted by tariff escalations

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

The Union Cabinet has approved the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) - a flagship initiative announced in the Union Budget 2025-26 to strengthen India's export competitiveness, particularly for MSMEs, first-time exporters, and labour-intensive sectors. The Mission will provide a comprehensive, flexible, and digitally driven framework for export promotion, with a total outlay of Rs.25,060 crore for FY 2025-26 to FY 2030-31. EPM marks a strategic shift from multiple fragmented schemes to a single, outcome-based, and adaptive mechanism that can respond swiftly to global trade challenges and evolving exporter needs.

EPM is anchored in a collaborative framework involving the Department of Commerce, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Finance, and other key stakeholders including Financial Institutions, Export Promotion Councils, Commodity Boards, industry associations, and state governments. Under EPM, priority support will be extended to sectors impacted by recent global tariff escalations, such as textiles, leather, gems & jewellery, engineering goods, and marine products. The interventions will help sustain export orders, protect jobs, and support diversification into new geographies. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will act as the implementing agency.

 

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

