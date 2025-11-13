Pfizer gains after Q2 PAT rises 19% YoY

Pfizer rose 2.48% to Rs 5,144.75 after the company posted a decent performance in the quarter ended September 2025.On a standalone basis, net sales stood at Rs 642.34 crore, rising 9.1% year-on-year from Rs 588.59 crore in Q2 FY25 and 6.5% sequentially from Rs 603.05 crore in Q1 FY26.
Net profit (PAT) rose 19.4% YoY to Rs 189.02 crore, compared with Rs 158.35 crore in Q2 FY25, as current tax expense increased 9.4% to Rs 65.49 crore. Sequentially, PAT was down 1.4% from Rs 191.75 crore in Q1 FY26.
Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 18.7% YoY to Rs 255.37 crore, though slightly lower by 1.6% QoQ.
Total expenditure inched up 3.3% YoY and 4.9% QoQ to Rs 412.41 crore. Raw material costs declined 8.7% YoY to Rs 70 crore, while employee expenses fell 6% YoY to Rs 94.67 crore. Depreciation stood at Rs 14.28 crore, down 4.74% year-on-year, while interest expenses were steady at Rs 2.13 crore.
Net cash flow from operating activities stood at Rs 599.47 crore in H1 FY26, as against a cash flow of Rs 349.43 crore in H1 FY25.
Pfizer is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, trading and export of pharmaceutical products.
