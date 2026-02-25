Cabinet approves Minimum Support Prices for Raw Jute by Rs 275 per quintal
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved Minimum Support Prices (MSP) of Raw Jute for Marketing season 2026-27. The MSP of Raw Jute (TD-3 grade) has been fixed at Rs 5925 per quintal for 2026-27 season. This would ensure a return of 61.8 percent over the all India weighted average cost of production. The announced MSP of raw jute for Marketing season 2026-27 is in line with the principle of fixing MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times all India weighted average cost of production as announced by the Government in the Budget 2018-19. The MSP of Raw Jute for Marketing season 2026-27 is an increase of Rs 275 per quintal over the previous Marketing season 2025-26. Government has increased MSP of Raw jute from Rs 2400 per quintal in 2014-15 to Rs 5925 per quintal in 2026-27, registering an increase of Rs 3525 per quintal (2.5 times).
First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 11:04 AM IST