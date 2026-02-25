Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cabinet approves Minimum Support Prices for Raw Jute by Rs 275 per quintal

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved Minimum Support Prices (MSP) of Raw Jute for Marketing season 2026-27. The MSP of Raw Jute (TD-3 grade) has been fixed at Rs 5925 per quintal for 2026-27 season. This would ensure a return of 61.8 percent over the all India weighted average cost of production. The announced MSP of raw jute for Marketing season 2026-27 is in line with the principle of fixing MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times all India weighted average cost of production as announced by the Government in the Budget 2018-19. The MSP of Raw Jute for Marketing season 2026-27 is an increase of Rs 275 per quintal over the previous Marketing season 2025-26. Government has increased MSP of Raw jute from Rs 2400 per quintal in 2014-15 to Rs 5925 per quintal in 2026-27, registering an increase of Rs 3525 per quintal (2.5 times).

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

