NAHAGENCO-NTPC consortium complete acquisition of 1350 MW Sinnar Thermal Power

The consortium of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) and NTPC have completed the acquisition of Sinnar Thermal Power (STPL), a company which was undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC), in terms of the NCLT approved Resolution Plan.

STPL owns a coal based thermal power plant of 5X270 MW (1350MW) capacity at Sinnar, Nashik, Maharashtra.

With completion of aforesaid transaction, the total installed capacity of NTPC group stands at 88,132 MW and commercial capacity at 87,052 MW.

